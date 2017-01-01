MISSION

 

The mission of Response to Resistance is to support the public safety community and keep citizens safe by establishing a national guideline for responses to resistance, assault and aggression.

So often the term “Use Of Force,” is perceived negatively within communities. Learn how RTR can prepare your public safety department and rewrite this perception.

The men and women of law enforcement, corrections, and the military are required to use force to establish or maintain control in hostile situations. But, what type of force is reasonable in these confrontations?

Let RTR assist your public safety entity by implementing guidelines on what constitutes reasonable responses to various types of resistive and/or aggressive situations.

Defining What Are Objectively Reasonable Responses to Resistance & Aggression

Our goal is to support the public safety community by establishing a national guideline for response to resistance, assault and aggression. We hope to create a database of 1 million or more survey respondents.
 

